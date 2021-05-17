Advertisement

Health officials urge Iowans to follow new CDC mask guidance

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Health officials are reminding Iowans that only fully vaccinated people should be removing their masks.

Last week the CDC announced fully vaccinated Americans do not need to wear a mask outdoors or in most indoor spaces.

However, they say people who are not vaccinated still need to wear a mask.

“I think the biggest concern for us are individuals who are not vaccinated, or individuals who are only partially vaccinated, will also go into places and not wearing their mask,” said Nola Aigner Davis, the public health communications officer for the Polk County Health Department. “And again, this puts individuals at risk for coming in contact with COVID-19.”

The vaccine is nearly 100 percent effective at preventing severe disease, hospitalization, and death related to the COVID-19.

In Iowa more than 1.2 million people are fully vaccinated, but the Iowa Department of Public Health says herd immunity has not yet been reached.

That can only be reached once 70-85 percent of the population gets fully vaccinated.

As of Monday morning, more than 123 million Americans are fully vaccinated. That’s 37 percent of the U.S. population. Nearly half the population has received one vaccine shot.

“We don’t have high enough vaccination coverage rates so that we can rely on that herd immunity,” said Lina Tucker with the Iowa Public Health Association.

Tucker said she believes there’s still work to be done despite the new guidelines.

