GreenState Credit Union looking to hire at least 40 people; offers incentive program for bilingual employees

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Ariane Makaya might be one of the first people to greet you when you walk inside GreenState credit union.

She has quite the story. In 2011, Makaya and her family moved to Iowa from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“Coming here was really a challenge because we didn’t know how to speak any English, like zero, never studied English in my life,” Makaya said.

But she learned English quickly through her studies at Prairie High School and Kirkwood Community College. Eventually, she landed a job at GreenState Credit Union at the A Avenue location in Cedar Rapids.

“Even I was surprised, and when I told my family, we celebrated!” she said. “Being the first member of my family to get a professional job in the United States was a really big deal.”

Makaya is part of GreenState’s unique Bilingual Pay program. It offers employees who speak English as a second language a boost in their pay.

“Being able to speak French, it is really great because now people just look for me,” she said. “They know the trust and can tell me all their financial issues, and we know we’re going to find the best solution for them.”

Branch manager Mike Masse says that willingness is something he looks for in any job candidate.

“If you have the will, we can teach you the skills. It’s just a matter of coming in, going to work and doing what you want to do,” Masse said.

There are about 40 positions open across all of GreenState’s locations. They range in a variety of positions from tellers to the back office support staff who work with cards and deposit services. But no matter where you go, there are plenty of chances to grow.

“I started out as a lender, now I’m a branch manager. It’s just a matter of working hard,” Masse said.

Simón Mejía has been with the credit union for a little more than a year and a half. He’s originally from Colombia and is also part of the Bilingual Pay program.

“We want to make sure we’re not just efficient with helping our members, we want to be effective,” he said.

Ariane says anybody hesitant to apply shouldn’t let any type of language barrier stop them.

“When you want something just apply for it,” she said. “Anything can happen, and something good can happen out of it, and you keep growing.”

She says her coworkers are now her second family, and her day just flies by.

“I know that every day, I come to work, and I see the people, we’re gonna have an amazing time,” she said.

