Advertisement

Fairness issues loom over trial in Iowa student’s slaying

Cristhian Bahena Rivera is lead into the courtroom for his initial court appearance, Wednesday,...
Cristhian Bahena Rivera is lead into the courtroom for his initial court appearance, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma, Iowa. Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts, who disappeared July 18 from Brooklyn, Iowa. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP, Pool)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Legal experts say that it will be difficult to ensure a fair trial for the farmhand charged with murder in the 2018 stabbing death of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts.

Jury selection will begin Monday in Davenport for the trial of Cristian Bahena Rivera.

Lawyers for both sides will work to whittle a pool of 175 potential jurors down to 12 and three alternates. The trial is expected to last two weeks.

Rivera is charged with killing Tibbetts while she was out for a run in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa, and hiding her body in a cornfield.

Because he is a Mexico native who was living in the U.S. illegally, the case has inflamed passions over illegal immigration.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renard Winfield Jr., 29, has been charged with 1st Degree Murder for the death of Tommy Curry...
Police say a man charged in a deadly Iowa City shooting catfished the victim prior his death
(file graphic)
Iowa City Police investigating suspicious death after man with gunshot wounds crashes car
(file graphic)
Passenger critically hurt in Iowa bridge accident
Cedar Rapids Police say a woman fell asleep while driving, rolled her car and ended up in a...
Sleepy driver ends up in ditch after rollover accident in Cedar Rapids
The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners is seeking to strip Des Moines Public Schools...
Des Moines district won’t retain embattled superintendent

Latest News

Teen driver injured in rollover crash in Palo Sunday
The University of Iowa celebrated the accomplishments of its 2021 spring and summer graduates.
University of Iowa celebrates 2021 spring and summer graduates
The board of Iowa's largest school district narrowly voted not to retain its superintendent...
Des Moines school district won't retain embattled superintendent
The Cedar Rapids Community School District will decide the future of its mask policy Wednesday....
Cedar Rapids school district to decide on mask policy Wednesday