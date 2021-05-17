Cedar Rapids police stop convenience store robbery early Friday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a man after they say they caught him robbing a convenience store early Friday morning.

In a news release, officials said officers were on routine patrol when a convenience store clerk waved them over to the parking lot of the Kum & Go at 1420 Mt. Vernon Road Northeast, just after 4:30 a.m.

The clerk said he had been robbed by a man with a knife, and he believed the suspect was still in the store.

Officers saw the suspect the clerk described standing behind the counter holding a box.

When the suspect saw the officers, he fled out of the store. As police pursued the man on foot, the suspect discarded the knife and dropped the box, which contained about $1,600 worth of cigarettes.

Police were able to apprehend the suspect at 813 15th Street Southeast.

The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Trent William Allen Richard. He was arrested for robbery, theft, and interference with official acts. He also had a warrant from Pok County for theft.

