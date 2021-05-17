Advertisement

Cedar Rapids police stop convenience store robbery early Friday morning

Police arrested a man after they say they caught him robbing a convenience store early Friday...
Police arrested a man after they say they caught him robbing a convenience store early Friday morning.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a man after they say they caught him robbing a convenience store early Friday morning.

In a news release, officials said officers were on routine patrol when a convenience store clerk waved them over to the parking lot of the Kum & Go at 1420 Mt. Vernon Road Northeast, just after 4:30 a.m.

The clerk said he had been robbed by a man with a knife, and he believed the suspect was still in the store.

Officers saw the suspect the clerk described standing behind the counter holding a box.

When the suspect saw the officers, he fled out of the store. As police pursued the man on foot, the suspect discarded the knife and dropped the box, which contained about $1,600 worth of cigarettes.

Police were able to apprehend the suspect at 813 15th Street Southeast.

The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Trent William Allen Richard. He was arrested for robbery, theft, and interference with official acts. He also had a warrant from Pok County for theft.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renard Winfield Jr., 29, has been charged with 1st Degree Murder for the death of Tommy Curry...
Police say a man charged in a deadly Iowa City shooting catfished the victim prior his death
(file graphic)
Iowa City Police investigating suspicious death after man with gunshot wounds crashes car
(file graphic)
Passenger critically hurt in Iowa bridge accident
The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners is seeking to strip Des Moines Public Schools...
Des Moines district won’t retain embattled superintendent
Cedar Rapids Police say a woman fell asleep while driving, rolled her car and ended up in a...
Sleepy driver ends up in ditch after rollover accident in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

GreenState Credit Union says it's looking to hire dozens of people across all of its locations.
GreenState Credit Union looking to hire at least 40 people; offers incentive program for bilingual employees
Health officials urge Iowans to follow new CDC mask guidance
After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college baseball player finally got his first...
Iowa cancer survivor takes first college baseball at-bat in Pella
A fiery train derailment in northwest Iowa prompted people to evacuate.
Train derailment causes northwest Iowa town evacuation