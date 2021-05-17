Advertisement

Cedar Rapids native Landen Akers goes from grayshirt at Iowa State to NFL player

By Josh Christensen
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - It seemed like it was yesterday when Landen Akers was leading Cedar Rapids Washington to the Class 4A state championship game in 2014. Then last season, he helped lead Iowa State to its best season in program history. Now, he’s hoping to earn an NFL roster spot after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Rams.

“I’m still a little shocked,” Akers said.

You could say that Akers has certainly paid his dues. He spent six seasons at Iowa State starting off as a grayshirt when he first arrived, meaning there wasn’t a scholarship available for him at the time and he couldn’t practice or workout with the team. The following year, he redshirted. At that time, he admits that he had some thoughts of either transferring or quitting.

“My redshirt year, it’s a tough time for everybody with hard workouts and hard practices, dealing with school and all of that,” Akers said. “I thought, maybe I should just do school and quit football, but I was like, no I have to stick to this.”

And because he stuck it out at Iowa State, it’s given him the opportunity to compete for a roster spot with the Rams. Mini camps started for most NFL teams earlier this week.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(file graphic)
Passenger critically hurt in Iowa bridge accident
Iowa Department of Public Health
Iowa Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 guidance to schools and childcare providers
Iowa City Council member discusses abolishing police
Iowa City Council member discusses abolishing police
Cedar Rapids Police say a woman fell asleep while driving, rolled her car and ended up in a...
Sleepy driver ends up in ditch after rollover accident in Cedar Rapids
Renard Winfield Jr., 29, has been charged with 1st Degree Murder for the death of Tommy Curry...
Police say a man charged in a deadly Iowa City shooting catfished the victim prior his death

Latest News

Kirkwood celebrates after coming back to beat Iowa Central 9-6 in 10 innings in Game 2 of the...
Kirkwood beats Iowa Central twice to claim Region XI title
The Kirkwood baseball team is one step closer to the NJCAA World Series after claiming the...
Kirkwood wins twice against Iowa Central to claim Region XI title
Landen Akers spent six season at Iowa State, but his hard work has paid off after he signed...
Cedar Rapids native Landen Akers goes from grayshirt to NFL player
Firing in formalwear; Friends trap-shoot in prom dresses