Cedar Rapids Community School District to decide on mask policy Wednesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Cedar Rapids Community School District will decide the future of its mask policy Wednesday. This comes after the Iowa Department of Public Health shared information late Friday afternoon, recommending masks as optional for students. The district’s current mask mandate will remain the same for the time being.

In a letter sent to parents, the district’s Superintendent Noreen Bush said:

Dear CRCSD Families,

This communication is regarding the conversations around student masking recommendations that have surfaced across our state and community. Cedar Rapids Community School District has aligned our masking policy with Linn County Public Health Department and the Center For Disease Control (CDC) during the pandemic. The Iowa Department of Public Health shared information late Friday afternoon, May 15th, that they are recommending masks as optional for students.

Given the timing of the communication from the Iowa Department of Public Health late Friday afternoon, our district has not had an opportunity to collaborate with Linn County Public Health or receive any new information from the CDC. We will be working diligently early in the week to get the best information available regarding our community and the next steps regarding mask wearing for students.

We will have a decision communicated to our families by the afternoon of Wednesday, May 19th, regarding our student masking policy for the duration of the school year. In the meantime, our mask mandate will remain the same until we have further information.

There are 14 remaining school days and we plan to focus our efforts on supporting and educating our students through a smooth end of the school year.

Thank you for your ongoing support,

Noreen Bush

Superintendent

