59 neglected animals found inside Muscatine County woman’s home

(WAVE 3 News)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Muscatine County woman has been charged with seven animal neglect-related charges after law enforcement found 59-neglected animals in her home earlier this month.

Officials said police performed a welfare check at a home in rural Muscatine County on May 3. They found 20-dogs, 29 cats, eight birds, one guinea pig and one French Angora rabbit. All of the animals were found to be in some sort of living condition, or had some sort of condition, that Iowa Code defines as animal neglect.

In a news release, officials said the home belonged to 65-year-old Susan Purcell-Varnell. She was found to have been charged with 22 counts of animal neglect in a 2011 case in Fayette County.

The 59 animals were taken to the humane society where they are being cared for.

