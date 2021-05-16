Waterloo Police investigating possible murder-suicide

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide incident that happened on Saturday night.

According to a press release, police were called to 3870 #101 Pine View Place for a report of a shooting at 11:08 P.M.

When officers arrived, they found a female inside the apartment with at least one gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect was identified based on witness statements. Officers searched for the suspect and, after a few hours, located him in the alley behind the 2200 block of E. 4th Street.

As officers were attempting to set up a perimeter in the area, the suspect shot himself. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Autopsies are pending for the male and female. Waterloo Police say they are not looking for any additional suspects.

The names of the victim and suspect are not being released at this time pending notification of family.

