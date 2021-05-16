Advertisement

Showery but not soggy

By Jan Ryherd
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm will be possible overnight in eastern Iowa, especially for those along and south of Highway 20.

A look at the extended forecast shows a more active pattern with rain chances nearly every day, but no day will be a complete washout with all day rain. This week’s showers will continue to be rather spotty and pop-up in nature with plenty of dry time mixed in.

Temperatures slowly trend upward into the mid and upper 70s through the week.

