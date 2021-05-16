Advertisement

Quiet Sunday ahead, a few more showers may flare up this evening

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a mainly dry Sunday though there will be plenty of clouds around. Occasional breaks in those clouds should allow temperatures to climb to the lower 70s for highs over much of the area. Tonight, plan on a few more showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Overall, this is an active weather pattern on one hand, but on the other, one that offers only scattered opportunities for rainfall. While each day contains a chance, each day will also contain many dry hours and we’ll be able to better pin down the trends on timing and scattered rain coverage as we get closer to each day. From a temperature standpoint, plan on highs well into the 70s starting Wednesday and lasting through the weekend. Lows will generally be in the 50s.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Department of Public Health
Iowa Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 guidance to schools and childcare providers
Ana Cardenas of El Paso, Texas said in a GoFundMe fundraiser post that the person in the...
Woman wakes to blood dripping from ceiling of apartment in Texas
Iowa City Council member discusses abolishing police
Iowa City Council member discusses abolishing police
Cyclist that died after being hit by a car in Coralville donates organs to save the lives of...
Cyclist who died after being hit by a car in Coralville donates organs to save the lives of others
Covid-19 graphic
Iowa reaches 6,000 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
Rain chances dwindle through the evening and overnight, but an isolated shower or rumble of...
Isolated rain chances continue
Rain chances dwindle through the evening and overnight, but an isolated shower or rumble of...
First Alert Forecast
Chances for scattered rain showers will continue to be hit or miss with plenty of dry time as...
Spotty Showers