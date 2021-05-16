Quiet Sunday ahead, a few more showers may flare up this evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a mainly dry Sunday though there will be plenty of clouds around. Occasional breaks in those clouds should allow temperatures to climb to the lower 70s for highs over much of the area. Tonight, plan on a few more showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Overall, this is an active weather pattern on one hand, but on the other, one that offers only scattered opportunities for rainfall. While each day contains a chance, each day will also contain many dry hours and we’ll be able to better pin down the trends on timing and scattered rain coverage as we get closer to each day. From a temperature standpoint, plan on highs well into the 70s starting Wednesday and lasting through the weekend. Lows will generally be in the 50s.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.