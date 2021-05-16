Police release name of Waterloo homicide, shooting victims

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities have released the name of the man killed and two women shot during a shooting in Waterloo early Saturday morning.

According to a press release, Dayton Matlock, 23, of Waterloo, died from a gunshot wound during the shooting that happened in the 1400 block of Grant Avenue at around 3:30 A.M.

Bobbi Lee, 39, of Waterloo, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Shanayia Hamer, 30, of Des Moines, also suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot injury.

The Waterloo Police Department is still interviewing witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 319-291-4340.

