Passenger critically hurt in Iowa bridge accident

By Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANKENY, Iowa (AP) - A passenger in a car that crashed off a bridge in Ankeny, Iowa, has been critically injured.

The Des Moines Register reports the driver lost control of the car, went through the bridge railing and into a ditch Friday evening.

Lt. Ryan Evans of Polk County Sheriff’s Office told the newspaper that the railing broke through the windshield and impaled the passenger in the torso. Their identities were not released.

The crash is under investigation.

