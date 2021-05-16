New art piece honors Czech culture in the Czech Village

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new art piece that honors Czech culture is now in place in the Czech Village in Cedar Rapids.

Two years ago, the Czech Village New Bohemia Main Street District approached Iowa Big about creating something for the area.

Students have been working with a local artist on kolache bench art sculptures for more than a year. The students had to plan, design, and fundraise for the project. They even learned how to cut and weld the steel.

The artist on the project, Cara Briggs Farmer, said this type of public art is very important for the city.

“I have seen an explosion in public art and large-scale commissions over the past year,” Briggs Farmer said. “I thinking being forced into our homes and away from each other has given us this necessity for large inspiring powerful passionate dynamic work. And I have seen this desire and impetus explode over the last year.”

The sculptures are on the east side of the Novak Building on 16th Avenue SW in Cedar Rapids.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.