Muscatine woman charged with animal neglect after police find over 50 animals in home

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Monday, May 3 for a welfare check on animals in rural Muscatine County.

Officials say as they attempted to make contact with the resident at the address, detectives noticed poor conditions that had been reported to the state.

Police obtained a search warrant after finding out 65-year-old Susan Purcell-Varnell had previously been charged with 22 counts of animal neglect and had pled guilty to one count of animal neglect causing serious injury or death in 2011 in Fayette County.

As police searched the home, they found 20 dogs, 29 cats, 8 birds, one guinea pig, and one French angora rabbit. All animals were found alive, in conditions that are defined by the Iowa code as animal neglect.

The animals are now being examined by a veterinarian.

Purcell-Varnell is reportedly being charged with six counts of animal neglect causing serious injury or death 2nd/Subsequent Offense and one count of animal neglect.

