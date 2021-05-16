Man charged with 1st Degree Murder in deadly Iowa City shooting

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Gary, Indiana has been charged for a deadly shooting in Iowa City that happened in April.

Authorities say Reynard Winfield Jr., 29, has been charged with 1st Degree Murder for the death of Tommy Curry.

At 8:04 P.M. on April 28th, Iowa City Police officers responded to a shots-fired call near the 2400 block of Lakeside Drive.

When they arrived, they found Curry with gunshot wounds. Curry was transported University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and was later pronounced dead.

The Iowa City Police Department continues to request information from anyone who has information regarding this case. Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects in this case.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 358-TIPS (8477) or at www.iccrimestoppers.org. All contacts are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed. Individuals providing information do not have to reveal their identity to collect a reward.

The case remains under active investigation by the Iowa City Police Department, the Johnson County Attorney’s Office, and the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

