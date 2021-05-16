Advertisement

Kites fly high during Great American Kites event in Marion

By Brian Tabick
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Around two dozen kites floated along over the Lowe Park Ball Diamond in Marion on Saturday as part of the Great American Kite event.

The kites ranged from all different sizes, from a giant Clifford the Big Red Dog to little streamers.

“We came here to light up the sky,” said Great American Kite owner Sean Beaver. “We fly kites so you look up. No matter what life hands us, we give something for people to look up to.”

This was the event’s first time in Marion. They have held events in North Liberty and Clear Lake’s Color the Wind event.

