Iowa reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths on Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 134 more cases of COVID-19 and 6 additional COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday.

As of 12:00 P.M., a total of 369,356 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 6,006 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

In Iowa, 1,255,962 people are now fully vaccinated according to the state’s vaccine administration dashboard. A total of 2,590,983 doses have been administered in the state.

There are 145 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa, with 30 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the patients hospitalized with the virus, 42 are in the ICU and 20 are on ventilators.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 1,280 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,741,143individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 10.5 percent.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.