Iowa City Police investigating suspicious death after man with gunshot wounds crashes car

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man with gunshot wounds crashed his vehicle and later died at the hospital on Sunday morning.

At 1:20 A.M., Iowa City Police officers responded to the area of Sandusky Drive and Taylor Drive for multiple reports of shots fire.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle in the 1300 block of Bancroft Drive that crashed into a tree. Police say the driver of the vehicle had sustained gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy to be conducted by the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office is scheduled for Monday. No further information is being released at this time pending the results of the autopsy.

This incident remains under investigation by the Iowa City Police Department, the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Johnson County Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Iowa City Police Department. The Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects in this incident.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 358-TIPS (8477) or at www.iccrimestoppers.org. All contacts are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed. Individuals providing information do not have to reveal their identity to collect a reward.

