Des Moines district won’t retain embattled superintendent

By Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The board of Iowa’s largest school district narrowly decided not to retain its embattled superintendent beyond June.

The Des Moines school board voted 4-3 Thursday not to extend the contract of Superintendent Tom Ahart, who has been at odds with state officials over the district’s decision to stick with remote learning at the start of the school year.

The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners is seeking to strip Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas Ahart of his administrator license for failing to submit or implement a plan to return students to the classroom for the 2020-21 school year.(facebook.com/@DMschools)

At the time, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds had ordered all schools to provide at least half of their instruction in person despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahart still faces a hearing later this week over whether he will lose his state superintendent’s license over the district’s decision not to hold classes in person to start the year.

