1 dead, 3 critically hurt after two cars collide in Iowa

DENISON, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say one person died and three people were critically hurt when two cars collided on U.S. Highway 59 near Denison, Iowa, on Saturday morning.

The Iowa State Patrol said Theresa Mae Denery, 30, of Cherokee, Iowa, died at the scene of the crash.

Corina Campa, 39, Esmeralda Luna, 21, and Ashia Campa, 7, all of Denison, were flown by medical helicopter to a hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

The State Patrol said that Denery was driving north in a 2017 Nissan Sentra when she crossed the center line of the highway and collided with a 2018 Toyota Camry driven by Corina Campa.

