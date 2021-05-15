While preparing for NBA Draft, Luka Garzas trains with fellow Naismith winner Paige Bueckers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It didn’t take long for Luka Garza to get back into the lab after receiving the Naismith Trophy in early May. Next day, Garza and the trophy we’re back in Washington DC, with the NBA in his scope.

“The main goal is really trying to get me down in weight,” Garza said. “I was playing around 268lb, they’re trying to get me down a little bit,”

Understandably, Garza’s schedule is filled with multiple workouts per day.

“That’s my favorite part about the game of basketball so this is what I embrace,” Garza added. “There’s definitely a lot of late nights,”

At the gym, Garza occasionally has company. Someone very, very good. The Women’s Naismith winner, UCONN’s Paige Bueckers.

“When she’s back in this area, she wants to be able to get get into the gym and get her work in and so she was able to do that. It was fun to be a part of that,” Garza said.

Bueckers, who’ is originally from Minnesota, spends some time in the D.C. area throughout the summer. This off-season, she has sharpened her skill-set next to someone trying to do the exact same thing.

“She’s an incredible shooter, and really focused on her footwork and different things like that so it’s always awesome to work out with somebody like that,” Garza said.

Both are in the history books already but with different paths ahead. While Garza is going pro later this year, Bueckers is only a sophomore. Still, after a limited amount of time together, Garza wasn’t so rushed to give advice, but to take it.

“There’s not much that I can say that can help her, she’s already improved, she’s in a league of her own, so it was just fun to be to be able to get to know her a little bit,” Garza said. “Maybe in the future, if we’re ever back in the District you know we’ll get another workout in.

