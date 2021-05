SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings finished the 2021 regular season a perfect 14-0 following a 2-0 victory over Solon on Friday night. With the win, the Vikings close out their second winning season in program history, the first coming in 2018-19. Friday’s goals were scored by Damon Swenson & Gunnar Moen.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.