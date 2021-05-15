Advertisement

Spotty Showers

By Jan Ryherd
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Chances for scattered rain showers with a rumble of thunder mixed in here or there continue today along a weak frontal boundary. The rain will continue to be hit or miss with plenty of dry time as well through the day. Areas north of Highway 20 may even see a bit of clearing at times, allowing temperatures to warm into the upper 60s and low 70s. Areas south of this will likely top our closer to the mid 60s with mostly cloudy skies remaining. Look for continued spotty showers on Sunday.

