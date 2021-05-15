Advertisement

Sleepy driver ends up in ditch after rollover accident in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids Police say a woman fell asleep while driving, rolled her car and ended up in a...
Cedar Rapids Police say a woman fell asleep while driving, rolled her car and ended up in a ditch on Saturday, May 15, 2021.(Facebook.com/@cedarrapidspolicedepartment)
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities say a woman fell asleep at the wheel before rolling her car into a Cedar Rapids ditch on Saturday morning.

Cedar Rapids Police, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, and Area Ambulance Service all responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident near Stewart Road and Thompson Street SE at 8:11 A.M.

According to a Facebook post by the Cedar Rapids Police Department, when crews arrived to the scene of the accident, they found the 45-year-old female driver who was able to get out of the vehicle and was standing near the side of the road. She was treated by first responders and transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Investigators learned that the woman had fallen asleep at a relative’s house for a short period of time after learning work earlier on Saturday morning. Officials say she attempted to drive home, allegedly fell asleep while driving, and that the accident appears to have been caused by sleep deprivation.

In the post, Cedar Rapids Police wrote:

Drowsy driving is a major problem in the United States. The risk, danger, and sometimes tragic results of drowsy driving are alarming. Drowsy driving is the dangerous combination of driving and sleepiness or fatigue. This usually happens when a driver has not slept enough, but it can also happen due to untreated sleep disorders, medications, drinking alcohol, and shift work.

Your body needs adequate sleep on a daily basis. The more hours of sleep you miss, the harder it is for you to think and perform as well as you would like. Lack of sleep can make you less alert and affect your coordination, judgement, and reaction time while driving. This is known as cognitive impairment.

Studies have shown that going too long without sleep can impair your ability to drive the same way as drinking too much alcohol.

Cedar Rapids Police officers and Cedar Rapids Fire Department firefighters, and Area Ambulance Service personnel...

Posted by Cedar Rapids Police Department on Saturday, May 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Department of Public Health
Iowa Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 guidance to schools and childcare providers
(Dave Franzman/KCRG-TV9)
Cedar Rapids mayor modifies mask mandate following updated CDC guidance
Crews battled a house fire on the southeast side of Cedar Rapids on Friday, May 14, 2021.
Crews battle Cedar Rapids house fire on southeast side
Cyclist that died after being hit by a car in Coralville donates organs to save the lives of...
Cyclist who died after being hit by a car in Coralville donates organs to save the lives of others
Ghost Kitchen
Ghost kitchens gaining popularity in Iowa — and restaurant association says they’re here to stay

Latest News

Friends create prom memory by trap-shooting in their dresses
Firing in formalwear; Jefferson students create special prom-night memory by trap-shooting in dresses
Iowa City Council member discusses abolishing police
Iowa City Council member discusses abolishing police
Remembering Lisbon Elementary Principal Roger Teeling
After a year, community gathers to mourn elementary school principal
UnityPoint-Health Finley hospital staff were prepared to vaccinate around 200 people on Friday.
Dubuque County moves forward with pop-up vaccine clinics as alternative to established PODs