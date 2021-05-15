Advertisement

One killed, two hurt in early morning shooting in Waterloo

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Police say one man was killed and two women were hurt in a shooting at 1400 Grant Ave in Waterloo around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police report the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the women have non-life threatening injuries. One was taken to the hospital by ambulance and the other was driven in a private vehicle, according to Waterloo Police.

Witnesses told police they heard multiple shots fired.

Police have not made any arrest in connection to the shooting. They say there is no threat to the public.

Police have not released the names of anyone involved.

