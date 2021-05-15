Advertisement

No. 3 Iowa City West holds off late rally by Jefferson

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Jefferson nearly pulled off an upset against No. 3 Iowa City West on Friday evening, but the Trojans edged the J-Hawks 4-2.

Iowa City West led 3-0 at halftime. Jefferson scored two goals in a span of two minutes midway through the second half, both of them coming off free kicks. The goals came from Cruz Brannan and Joshua Morris.

The Trojans responded with eight minutes left in the game on a goal from Matthew Steinbronn.

With the win, the Trojans improve to 15-1 overall and Jefferson falls to 6-7.

