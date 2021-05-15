Mount Mercy University holds special graduation ceremony for members of the school’s softball team

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mount Mercy University held a special graduation ceremony for members of the school’s softball team on Friday night.

Six players on the Mount Mercy Mustangs will have to miss the commencement ceremony this weekend because they are traveling to compete in the NAIA National Championship tournament that starts on Monday in Columbia, Missouri.

Tonight we held a special graduation ceremony for six Mount Mercy Mustangs softball student-athletes, who will be... Posted by Mount Mercy University on Friday, May 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.