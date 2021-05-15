Mount Mercy University holds special graduation ceremony for members of the school’s softball team
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mount Mercy University held a special graduation ceremony for members of the school’s softball team on Friday night.
Six players on the Mount Mercy Mustangs will have to miss the commencement ceremony this weekend because they are traveling to compete in the NAIA National Championship tournament that starts on Monday in Columbia, Missouri.
