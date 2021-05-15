Isolated rain chances continue

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain chances dwindle through the evening and overnight, but an isolated shower or rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out.

Look for another small chance for showers and thunderstorms to return Sunday afternoon and evening, again rather isolated in nature.

Temperatures will begin trending upward Sunday as well, topping out in the low 70s, eventually making it to the mid and upper 70s through the week. A more active weather pattern remains with small rain chances continuing.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.