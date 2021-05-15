Iowa reaches 6,000 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 6,000 people have died COVID-19-related deaths in the state of Iowa, according to the latest data.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 196 more cases of COVID-19 and three additional COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday.

As of 12:00 P.M., a total of 369,222 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 6,000 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

In Iowa, 1,241,273 people are now fully vaccinated according to the state’s vaccine administration dashboard. A total of 2,569,640 doses have been administered in the state.

There are 147 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa, with 23 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the patients hospitalized with the virus, 42 are in the ICU and 19 are on ventilators.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 1,865 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,739,863 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 10.5 percent.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

