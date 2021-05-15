Iowa City to review and update COVID-19 measures

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Iowa City is planning to update its local COVID-19 recommendations.

In light of the new, updated COVID-19 recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the City says they are working with local public health officials to review the new CDC guidelines and will provide an update by Wednesday, May 19th.

The City’s mask order can be read online. For more information, click here.

