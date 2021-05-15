Firing in formalwear; Jefferson students create special prom-night memory by trap-shooting in dresses

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If the goal of prom night is to make memories, Jayden Ellis, Gabby Myers, and Lexi Mikulas knocked it out of the park.

“This is like pretty much the funnest thing that I’ve done all year,” Myers said on Saturday.

Jefferson high school, where all three are students, isn’t hosting a traditional prom due to COVID-19. Instead, the school offered organized events outside the school.

“We’ll all meet up for grand march and after go to dinner, and then go back to the school for like our walk around our school, and then we’re going to watch a movie in our gym,” said senior Jayden Ellis.

For the trio, that wasn’t enough, so they devised a plan of their own. It was simple, show up to their trap-shooting meet in full prom attire.

“I’ve been coaching for seven years and I’ve never seen a day like this before,” Gary Hughes, Jefferson’s trap-shooting coach, said.

“I got up at six and did all this and got ready before we got here,” said senior Lexi Mikulas.

With the competition aligned in team-uniforms, these three friends were flaunting their formalwear and their accuracy on the range.

“I just got out there and I was kind of excited to shoot in my dress because I’ve never done something like this before,” Myers said.

Not only did dressing up make them feel good, it allowed them to remember, why they got into the sport

“Dressing up and everything just makes me more confident,” Mikulas said. “I walked up there and my practice rounds went good and my first rounds were good,”

The plan was to make a memory, consider that mission accomplished. Given the circumstances, what better way to send their demanding and long year out with a bang.

