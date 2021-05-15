Advertisement

After a year, community gathers to mourn elementary school principal

Published: May. 15, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LISBON, Iowa (KCRG) - Hundreds of people filled the Lisbon track Friday night to mourn the district’s elementary school principal who died a year ago from a brain tumor.

Roger Teeling was only 47 when he lost his life last April, and because of the pandemic, people couldn’t gather for a memorial service.

At the Lisbon track, each hurdle showed a picture of Teeling, the elementary principal for 14-years. He was best known for his humor and also trying to get the best out of each student and staff.

“I think this gives people a little sense of relief,” said Elementary School Secretary Megan Dietsch.

Dietsch worked with Teeling for a decade.

“Getting together again gives us a little bit of nervousness, but I also think people are at different levels of grieving,” she said.

The family and friends of Teeling spoke of memories following the walk around the track.

