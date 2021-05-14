West High tennis shows their dominance at district meet

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City West hosted a six team state qualifier on Wednesday afternoon In the doubles, the Trojans claimed victory thanks to the pair of Mukundan Kasturirangan and Luca Chakalakal. West High also winning the singles as Eli Young takes the crown winning two sets to one.

West High dominating wasn’t much of a shock. What was however was that all of the Trojans’ opponents in the championships, were their teammates.

“No one will have hard feelings and we play hard, but we know at the end of the day we’re still teammates and that’s all that matters,” said senior Mukundan Kasturirangan.

“I think I find comfort and actually playing teammates, because I know on the other side there’s another great person that wants to win just as much as I do,” said senior Eli Young.

“It’s also stressful because my policies I don’t coach against my own players,” said head coach Mitch Gross. “It’s unnerving, but I’m taking lots of notes and I think I had two or three pages of notes filled today so it was very beneficial from that standpoint”

In head coach Mitch Gross’ tenure, the Trojans have known nothing but success, with five titles in the last decade. Even though the team recently lost a dual, he believes they are in a great spot.

“I think actually the loss of last weekend, plus our performance today is kind of the motivation to kind of, that we need to propel us to the next step,” Gross said.

As freshman, this year’s senior class was part of a team that won it all. Now, after a season was cancelled, they are back to finish what they started.

“This will definitely be the most memorable accomplishment think in my life so far.” Young said. “Gross is preparing us every single day and every moment has led up to possibly winning a team championship.”

