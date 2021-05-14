Well into the 60s this afternoon, isolated showers possible late

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds will start building through the day which may lead to an isolated shower in a few locations very late this afternoon. If you happen to get under one, it might be enough to wet the pavement and that would be it. Much of this rain will stay off to our west. Overnight, a better chance of rain exists, but even that looks very light and scattered at this point. Going into the weekend, plan on highs into the 60s and 70s with isolated showers or storms possible each day. There will be many dry hours through the weekend and it’s very possible that most locations will come away with very little rainfall. Next week, the pattern of only sporadic rain here or there continues with highs well into the 70s each afternoon. Have a great weekend!

