Waterloo to follow CDC guidance for mask usage

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart issued a new emergency proclamation that brings the city’s mask requirements in line with updated guidance from the CDC.

The proclamation says, “Fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.”

Fully vaccinated residents also will not need to get tested before or after travelling or after being exposed to someone with the virus.

The city of Waterloo strongly encourages citizens to get vaccinated.

See the full proclamation here.

