UnityPoint Health Cedar Rapids offering COVID-19 vaccines to kids age 12-15, has clinics planned for next week

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine(Associated Press)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - Cedar Rapids announced on Friday it is offering COVID-19 vaccines to kids age 12-15.

UnityPoint said parents or guardians should call their child’s UnityPoint Clinic pediatrician’s office or primary care to schedule an appointment.

There are vaccine clinics planned for UnityPoint’s Marion and Westdale locations next week.

For more information, including how to schedule an appointment, click here.

Additionally, UnityPoint’s Lindale Express location at 153 Collins Road NE is offering vaccines for people age 12 and older on a walk-in basis from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

This comes after U.S. health advisors endorsed the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids as young as 12 earlier this week.

