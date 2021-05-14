Advertisement

UnitedHealthcare calling members after an error regarding an Amana health clinic

By Ethan Stein
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMANA, Iowa (KCRG) - After wrongly sending out letters that the Amana Family Practice Clinic would no longer accept patients with certain insurance, UnitedHealthcare is trying to rectify the mistake. The health insurer is calling members about the error and sending out letters as well.

In some cases, the health insurer will also issue new health plan ID cards. Those will come in the mail separately and should arrive late this week or early next, according to a spokesperson. KCRG-TV9′s i9 Investigative Team reported in May about the Amana health clinic spending $2,500 to fix the mistake themselves.

The company said the error came during the process of putting the contract into their system. UnitedHealthcare said the team responsible for loading provider contracts in our system detected and corrected this error on April 14th. But the letter notifying people about the clinic no longer being on the network was dated April 15th.

Email correspondence between the clinic and UnitedHealthcare, which was shared TV9′s i9 Investigative Team, originally blamed the mistake on two different billing addresses.

Besty Momany, who helps run the clinic, said the health insurance company began to more actively reach out after TV9′s i9 Investigative Team became involved.

She said the clinic also learned it has a provider advocate. Momany said she didn’t know there was a provider advocate before the dispute.

