UCLA’s Tyger Campbell returns to Cedar Rapids to visit family

By Josh Christensen
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UCLA sophomore guard Tyger Campbell had a lot to be excited about over the past month. He helped lead the Bruins from the First Four to the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament. Then earlier this week, he visited several family members in Cedar Rapids.

Campbell was born and raised in Cedar Rapids until his family moved when he was in middle school. He currently lives in Nashville.

For many of Tyger’s family members in Cedar Rapids, it was the first time they’d seen him in three years.

“A lot has changed,” said Campbell. “A major thing is the big storm that happened. It was crazy seeing all the debris around because being in L.A., I hadn’t heard about it.”

Campbell’s visit was especially meaningful to his grandmother, Patricia Krekeler. They’ve always had a special relationship that continues to this day.

“Growing up she’s always supported me,” said Tyger. “She’s always had my trophies at her house. I used to have this corner where I had all my medals. I’ve been to so many different places and my grandma’s been a constant for me wherever I’m at.”

