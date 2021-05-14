Advertisement

Slight chance of showers later today

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds will be increasing throughout the afternoon and we may see an isolated shower or two late this afternoon and into the evening.

Rain looks to stay very light and wouldn’t bring that much in the way of measurable rainfall. Highs will be in the upper 60s, low 70s. Showers become a bit more likely overnight but still scattered, which means not everyone will see it as temperatures fall into the 50s.

There will be plenty of dry time this weekend, but the chance for isolated showers remains. Many locations will get little to no rainfall from this. Highs will be in the mid-60s for Saturday and 70s for Sunday. We start off next week dry and temperatures rise well into the 70s with slight chances for rain and storms. Have a great weekend!

