Sentencing for Ryan, Iowa woman convicted in murder of husband set for June

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents say a Ryan woman convicted in the murder of her husband 10 years ago is now awaiting her sentencing.

Last week, Revette Sauser stood trial for shooting her husband Terry Sauser at their home in 2011.

A Clayton County jury found her guilty of first degree murder.

Her sentencing is set for June 1 in Black Hawk County.

Sauser originally took a plea deal in 2012.

She served about nine years of a 40-year prison sentence.

The Supreme Court sent her case back for a trial after she appealed there was no factual basis for a kidnapping charge included in her plea deal.

