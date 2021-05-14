Sen. Ernst backs bill to end pandemic-related unemployment benefits

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst is one of 10 senators in support of a bill to end extra unemployment benefits offered during the pandemic.

The group introduced the ‘Get Americans Back to Work Act.’

This would reduce federal unemployment benefits from $300 per week to $150 per week by the end of May. Benefits would end entirely by June.

Ernst said she hears too many concerns from businesses who can’t find employees.

“There is dignity in a job, and right now we are depriving our citizens of that opportunity to work and provide for their family,” Ernst said.

The bill came just two days after Governor Reynolds announced Iowa would drop out of the pandemic unemployment benefit program.

Iowa democratic leaders criticize Ernst and Reynolds on the measures, saying unemployment benefits encourage people to find a job.

“These are people that, in many cases, have serious issues that are keeping them from doing their regular job,” House Minority Leader Todd Prichard said. “And to categorize this group of Iowans as people who are not willing to work is an insult.”

Iowa is one of 11 states to stop participating in the federal program.

