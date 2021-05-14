Advertisement

Residents displaced after early morning apartment fire in Cedar Rapids

(Hawaii News Now)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids firefighters were called to a fire at a three-story apartment building at 1630 Seminole Avenue northwest in Cedar Rapids at about 2:25 a.m. on Friday.

Firefighters said the fire originated in a third floor apartment, and smoke was visible from outside the building.

Officials said residents were at home at the time of the fire, but everyone evacuated safely. Crews searched for but did not find any other occupants in the building during the fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire. No one was hurt

Officials said there was fire, heat and smoke damage to the attic, water damage to the apartment where the fire started and the apartment beneath it.

The people displaced due to this fire received assistance from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Cedar Rapids police lieutenant dies in motorcycle crash in Jones County
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Officials said 46-year-old Jennifer Cronan (left) and 50-year-old Matthew Cronan (right) were...
Marion couple arrested, accused of stealing $26,000 from Salvation Army
Reegan Lueken, left, fist bumps occupational therapist Danielle DeTour during a therapy session...
13-year-old Cedar Rapids girl excited to go home after recovering from stroke
Motorcycle funeral procession escorts Cedar Rapids man to final resting place
Motorcycle community honors Cedar Rapids man with a procession to his final resting place

Latest News

Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst is one of 10 senators in support of a bill to end extra...
Sen. Ernst backs bill to end pandemic-related unemployment benefits
Creators of an Iowa art exhibit hope to bring attention to the environment.
Art exhibit brings attention to Iowa’s ever changing landscape
One Iowa family is separated on two separate continents due to the pandemic.
Iowa family separated overseas due to pandemic
One Iowa family is separated on two separate continents due to the pandemic.
Pandemic separates Iowa family overseas
Creators of an Iowa art exhibit hope to bring attention to the environment.
Art exhibit brings attention to Iowa's ever changing landscape