Residents displaced after early morning apartment fire in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids firefighters were called to a fire at a three-story apartment building at 1630 Seminole Avenue northwest in Cedar Rapids at about 2:25 a.m. on Friday.

Firefighters said the fire originated in a third floor apartment, and smoke was visible from outside the building.

Officials said residents were at home at the time of the fire, but everyone evacuated safely. Crews searched for but did not find any other occupants in the building during the fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire. No one was hurt

Officials said there was fire, heat and smoke damage to the attic, water damage to the apartment where the fire started and the apartment beneath it.

The people displaced due to this fire received assistance from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.