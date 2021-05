CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Isolated shower and storm activity stays with us through the upcoming weekend. A warm front is a focal point for this chance. Plenty of dry time will be found this weekend so no need to change any plans. Highs stay in the 60s and 70s with a warm-weather pattern continuing next week. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

