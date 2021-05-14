Advertisement

Police: Woman fleeing Des Moines officer causes fatal crash

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines have arrested a woman they say caused a fatal crash as she fled a police stop.

A news release from police say the incident began Thursday evening when an officer stopped a vehicle on suspicion of a traffic violation and discovered the 35-year-old driver had several warrants for her arrest.

Police say when the officer tried to arrest the woman, she sped off and crashed into another car at an intersection about a minute later.

The woman was arrested after a short foot chase. Police say the 53-year-old man driver of the other car died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.

Police have not yet released the names of the man killed or the woman arrested.

