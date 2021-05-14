Advertisement

Judge dismisses felony leak charge against Iowa activist

Viet Tran, 21.
Viet Tran, 21.(Courtesy: Polk County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - A judge has dismissed a rarely used felony leak charge against a Black Lives Matter activist in Iowa who gave a confidential police bulletin to a television news reporter.

Judge Jeffrey Farrell found that protester Viet Tran did not break the law when he gave the Des Moines Police Department bulletin to WOI-TV, an ABC affiliate in Des Moines.

Tran had been charged last summer with unauthorized dissemination of intelligence data, a felony that carries up to five years in prison.

The decades-old law, intended to stop law enforcement officials from releasing certain sensitive information, had only been used a handful of times and never against a non-police suspect.

