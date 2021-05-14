Iowa reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 253 more cases Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday reported 253 more cases of COVID-19, and three additional COVID-19-related deaths.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 369,026 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 5,997 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

In Iowa, 1,228,237 people are now fully vaccinated according to the state’s vaccine administration dashboard. A total of 2,553,301 doses have been administered in the state.

There are 151 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa, with 21 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the patients hospitalized with the virus, 41 are in the ICU and 19 are on ventilators.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 1,962 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,737,998 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 12.9 percent.

