Advertisement

Iowa reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 253 more cases Friday

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday reported 253 more cases of COVID-19, and three additional COVID-19-related deaths.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 369,026 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 5,997 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

In Iowa, 1,228,237 people are now fully vaccinated according to the state’s vaccine administration dashboard. A total of 2,553,301 doses have been administered in the state.

There are 151 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa, with 21 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the patients hospitalized with the virus, 41 are in the ICU and 19 are on ventilators.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 1,962 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,737,998 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 12.9 percent.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Cedar Rapids police lieutenant dies in motorcycle crash in Jones County
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Officials said 46-year-old Jennifer Cronan (left) and 50-year-old Matthew Cronan (right) were...
Marion couple arrested, accused of stealing $26,000 from Salvation Army
Girl died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Iowa hog plant
Man injured in roller accident in Benton County
Reegan Lueken, left, fist bumps occupational therapist Danielle DeTour during a therapy session...
13-year-old Cedar Rapids girl excited to go home after recovering from stroke

Latest News

Despite a rising number of COVID-19 cases in Japan, the International Olympic Committee says...
Japan expands virus emergency ahead of Tokyo Olympics
Despite a rising number of COVID-19 cases in Japan, the International Olympic Committee says...
COVID-Japan: Growing concerns on holding Olympic games
No vaccine, no job. Delta Air Lines lays out the law for future recruits.
Delta CEO to future hires: No jab, no job
No vaccine, no job. Delta Air Lines lays out the law for future recruits.
New workers must be vaccinated, Delta CEO says