Advertisement

Iowa family separated overseas due to pandemic

Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - One Iowa family is separated on two separate continents due to the pandemic.

Michael Nairn of Des Moines says his fiancée and their nine-month-old son are stuck in the Philippines with no end in sight.

His fiancée wants to move to Iowa, but the pandemic put her process on hold.

The U.S. Department of the State suspended visa services at the U.S. Embassy in the Philippines.

That’s because the pandemic limited visa processing power.

Presidential proclamations also limited travel over the last year.

The couple gets to video chat every day, but Nairn is worried his son will never get to know him.

He says he checks for visa updates every day.

“I’m always on the U.S. Embassy website,” Nairn said. “Every like 15 to 20 days they post an update, and it’s always ‘alright, we’re going to be closed again for another month.’ And ‘OK we’re going to be closed again.’”

The U.S. Department of State says there’s no current timeline for all the embassies to fully reopen.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Cedar Rapids police lieutenant dies in motorcycle crash in Jones County
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Officials said 46-year-old Jennifer Cronan (left) and 50-year-old Matthew Cronan (right) were...
Marion couple arrested, accused of stealing $26,000 from Salvation Army
Reegan Lueken, left, fist bumps occupational therapist Danielle DeTour during a therapy session...
13-year-old Cedar Rapids girl excited to go home after recovering from stroke
Motorcycle funeral procession escorts Cedar Rapids man to final resting place
Motorcycle community honors Cedar Rapids man with a procession to his final resting place

Latest News

Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst is one of 10 senators in support of a bill to end extra...
Sen. Ernst backs bill to end pandemic-related unemployment benefits
Creators of an Iowa art exhibit hope to bring attention to the environment.
Art exhibit brings attention to Iowa’s ever changing landscape
One Iowa family is separated on two separate continents due to the pandemic.
Pandemic separates Iowa family overseas
Creators of an Iowa art exhibit hope to bring attention to the environment.
Art exhibit brings attention to Iowa's ever changing landscape