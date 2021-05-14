Iowa family separated overseas due to pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - One Iowa family is separated on two separate continents due to the pandemic.

Michael Nairn of Des Moines says his fiancée and their nine-month-old son are stuck in the Philippines with no end in sight.

His fiancée wants to move to Iowa, but the pandemic put her process on hold.

The U.S. Department of the State suspended visa services at the U.S. Embassy in the Philippines.

That’s because the pandemic limited visa processing power.

Presidential proclamations also limited travel over the last year.

The couple gets to video chat every day, but Nairn is worried his son will never get to know him.

He says he checks for visa updates every day.

“I’m always on the U.S. Embassy website,” Nairn said. “Every like 15 to 20 days they post an update, and it’s always ‘alright, we’re going to be closed again for another month.’ And ‘OK we’re going to be closed again.’”

The U.S. Department of State says there’s no current timeline for all the embassies to fully reopen.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.