Iowa doctors react to CDC’s new mask guidance

Published: May. 14, 2021 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Doctors in Iowa say they are optimistic the CDC’s new guidance on masks could get more Iowans to get vaccinated.

Lina Tucker Reinders, with the Iowa Public Health Association, says health professionals are happy this is a sign the vaccines are safe and working.

They’re hopeful it may change the minds of people who don’t want to mask-up, but are hesitant to get the vaccine.

“People have been asking ‘if I have my shot, why do I have to continue wearing the mask,’” said Lina Tucker Reinders, with the Iowa Public Health Association. “We are hoping that being able to go about your close to normal life without masks will be an incentive for people to get vaccinated.”

Doctors say there are still unknowns, like emerging variants and just how long the vaccine makes you immune.

Reinders says even if this new guidance gets just one more person to get a shot, it’s worth it.

