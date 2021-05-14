Advertisement

Investigators say Cedar Rapids car wash was accidental

By KCRG Staff
May. 14, 2021
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators said a fire at Blue Lagoon Carwash in Cedar Rapids on May 3rd was accidental.

A vehicle was on fire inside the car wash at 5721 C Street Southwest.

The fire then spread into the building that houses the car wash.

Investigators say the vehicle had no recalls, was not running at the time of the fire and the driver did not have any electronic devices running in the front seat.

The fire started in the passenger compartment, but investigators did not determine the exact source.

No one was hurt.

