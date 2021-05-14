Advertisement

‘I want to see people’s faces again,’ Dubuque residents ready to unmask as CDC updates guidance

By Brian Tabick
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Catherine Fessler said she was ready to head downtown and get out and about after getting her second COVID-19 vaccine shot.

She got that second shot the same day the CDC made changes to its guidelines surrounding vaccinated people wearing masks. The CDC said anyone who was fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities.

“I want to see people’s faces again,” she said.

A group marched through Dubuque’s’ downtown Thursday holding signs urging the school not to force masks on kids. The news of the update guidance was one of comfort.

“My kids hate the masks, said Joy Swan. “When I take my daughter to school, she asks why she can’t see her friend’s faces.”

The city also announced it would reopen for in-person business starting Monday. Assistant Manager Cori Burbach said it was because of how many people in the community were fully vaccinated.

“We know that we weren’t going to go back to normal by flipping on a light switch, but these were the types of steps we needed to take for this to happen,” said Burbach.

Fessler said she wanted this announcement of reduced mask guidance to be an incentive to others.

“Maybe we’ll get more people on the ball about getting vaccinated,” she said.

